Some party men loyal to the National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are reportedly making moves to ensure immediate past governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode is not appointed as a minister.

This comes following indications that President Muhamadu Buhari may reward the former governor and appoint as one of his next cabinet members.

According to Punch, top APC chiefs in Lagos alleged that Ambode frustrated some party members in the state during his tenure and needed to be taught a lesson.

The aggrieved party men are also making effort to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the former governor’s alleged financial misappropriation and corruption.

Punch reports that sources within the ruling party in Lagos said that Ambode was not a loyal party man and any move to reward him would be opposed by the party.

One of the sources said, “Ambode tried to destroy the party in his first term. Apart from not being accessible, he revoked contracts belonging to party members and brought in his own companies. He tried to destroy our chances by trying to undermine Sanwo-Olu at every turn.

“He did not campaign for us. Rather, he was following Buhari all over the place. He should not expect to represent Lagos in any capacity. We will not allow him have any appointment.”

Another source who spoke to Punch said Ambode is an indigene of Ondo state and cannot represent Lagos as a minister.

“Ambode is from Ondo State and he cannot deny it. Yes, he was governor in Lagos State but the constitution allows that. However, the constitution states clearly that only an indigene of a state can represent that state as far as ministerial appointments are concerned.

“We will ensure that the three senators from Lagos State block his nomination in the event that he is nominated by the President. There must be party discipline, ” the source said.

The source further said an investigation into Ambode’s administration will soon begin.

However, source close to the former governor has reacted to the investigation claim saying Ambode is ready for the worst.

The source added that Ambode’s gentle mien should not be mistaken for weakness.

“Ambode is already prepared for the worst since they have already humiliated him. Buhari even appealed to them to let Ambode return as governor but they refused. They then tried to impeach him but they failed.’’

“They should remember that Ambode was a permanent secretary and accountant-general of the state before becoming a governor.

“He knows the secrets of all those making threats. Anybody who is on a mission of revenge could be digging his own grave in the process. I won’t say more than that,” the source said.

However, there are strong indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may appoint Ambode as a minister following a resolution by the ruling party at the National level that all APC governors who failed in their re-election bid should get a ministerial appointment.