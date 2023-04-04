The sports category has moved to a new website.
Obidients protest fraudulent Nigerian election results in Washington D.C.

Ima Elijah

Supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, staged a protest at the White House and Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., denouncing the 2023 Nigerian presidential election results, which produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect

Protesters in support of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Nigeria's Labour Party, have staged a demonstration at the White House and Capitol Hill in the United States of America.

The protesters, known as "Obidients," have described the 2023 Nigerian presidential election, which produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect, as fraudulent.

During the demonstration on Tuesday, April 04, 2023, a Polling Unit agent, Samuel Adewusi, who served in Badagry area of Lagos State during the February 25 election, alleged voter suppression and spoke out against the violence he witnessed.

He claimed that people were denied the right to vote based on their appearance or where they came from, which he deemed to be crimes against humanity and democracy.

Among the protesters was Aisha Yesufu, a prominent member of the "Obidients." Protesters displayed placards with slogans such as "Nigeria's Democracy Under Siege," "Daylight Robbery," and "Nigerians Reject The Election Results."

Meanwhile: Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, March 04, 2023, continued his severe criticism of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and ‘the Obidients’.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

Obidients protest fraudulent Nigerian election results in Washington D.C.

