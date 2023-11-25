Northern elders concerned about judicial interference in Nigerian politics

In a statement by its convener, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, in Abuja on Friday, November 24, 2023, the group called on all levels of the judiciary to uphold the highest ethical standards and maintain impartiality in their decision-making processes.

It stressed the importance of judges exhibiting unquestionable integrity and strong resilience, particularly when adjudicating election-related cases.

NEF also highlighted the need for the judiciary to exercise caution to preserve its integrity and retain public trust and confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The judiciary serves as a crucial pillar in sustaining constitutional democracy by upholding the rule of law, protecting individual rights, and providing checks and balances on the other branches of government.

"However, any failure on the part of the judiciary to fulfil its responsibilities can have severe implications for the stability and functioning of a democratic society,” the group said.

NEF expressed concern that if the current trend isn't reversed, politicians will start perceiving political contests as a do-or-die affair.

“A collapsing judiciary also jeopardises the safeguarding of constitutionalism, as it is the judiciary’s role to ensure that laws and policies conform to constitutional principles.