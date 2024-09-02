North-Central APC backs Gov Sule, endorses Ganduje as national chairman

The forum expressed its appreciation for Governor Sule’s recent visit to the APC national headquarters, where he met with the party’s National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to discuss the interests of the North-Central zone.

During the visit, Governor Sule warned critics of the APC National Chairman against causing distractions, asserting that the Ganduje-led National Working Committee (NWC) is effectively steering the party.

In a statement signed by Senator Ameh Ebute, former Senate President and Chairman of the North-Central APC Elders Forum, Governor Sule described the visit as a “rightful intervention.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are pleased that Governor Sule is leading the North-Central geo-political zone in repositioning the party for maximum performance,” Ebute remarked.

The forum also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Dr Ganduje for resolving the political crisis that had previously troubled the Benue State chapter of the APC, leading to forming a Caretaker Committee that restored peace.

Ebute further urged other regional APC governors to follow Governor Sule’s example and strengthen ties with the party’s national leadership.