North-Central APC backs Gov Sule, endorses Ganduje as national chairman

Segun Adeyemi

The forum also called on Ganduje to ensure the inclusion of the North-Central zone in the leadership of the soon-to-be-unveiled National Progressives Institute.

L-R: Abdullahi Ganduje and Governor Abdullahi Sule. [Facebook]
L-R: Abdullahi Ganduje and Governor Abdullahi Sule. [Facebook]

The forum expressed its appreciation for Governor Sule’s recent visit to the APC national headquarters, where he met with the party’s National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to discuss the interests of the North-Central zone.

During the visit, Governor Sule warned critics of the APC National Chairman against causing distractions, asserting that the Ganduje-led National Working Committee (NWC) is effectively steering the party.

In a statement signed by Senator Ameh Ebute, former Senate President and Chairman of the North-Central APC Elders Forum, Governor Sule described the visit as a “rightful intervention.”

“We are pleased that Governor Sule is leading the North-Central geo-political zone in repositioning the party for maximum performance,” Ebute remarked.

READ ALSO: APC will win Edo governorship and capture Anambra State next year - Ganduje

The forum also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Dr Ganduje for resolving the political crisis that had previously troubled the Benue State chapter of the APC, leading to forming a Caretaker Committee that restored peace.

Ebute further urged other regional APC governors to follow Governor Sule’s example and strengthen ties with the party’s national leadership.

The forum also called on Ganduje to ensure the inclusion of the North-Central zone in the leadership of the soon-to-be-unveiled National Progressives Institute.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

