No winner, no vanquished in Cross River’s guber poll, says Ayade’s aide

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said he doesn't think anybody who had 140,000 votes should be seen as a nobody.

Mr Sunday Michael

Michael, who spoke on Sunday in Calabar at the church dedication of his son, described the election as the freest and fairest in the history of the state.

He noted that irrespective of the outcome of the poll, all political parties that presented candidates were all winners.

Michael particularly singled out the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Sandy Onor who he described as astute administrator whose experience would be appreciated to move the state forward.

“Nobody lost, everybody won. The distinguished Sen. Sandy Onor is a great and well respected man, but you can see that the people of Cross River State also have made a statement by giving him more than 140,000 votes.

“I don’t think anybody who had 140,000 votes should be seen as a nobody and so congratulations to him too.

“If indeed project Cross River State is what he has in mind then this is the time for him to come together and join hands with his friend and colleague, Sen. Bassey Otu, the Governor-Elect, to move Cross River State foreword.

“I think he should extend a congratulatory message and also pass on some of his policy plans to his friend who may accommodate some of these plans,” he said.

Michael, who announced that he was taking time off politics for now, said the people should expect good governance from Otu who defeated Onor to clinch the governorship seat.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate secured 258,619 votes to defeat Onor of the PDP who got 179,636 votes.

