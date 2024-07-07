ADVERTISEMENT
NNPP NEC confirms Kwankwaso's expulsion, disbands NWC

Segun Adeyemi

The party affirmed that its amended 2022 constitution and flag and logo remain inviolable.

NNPP 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso [Facebook]
The party’s NEC also confirmed a six-month suspension for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State and expelled Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The NWC, led by Ahmed and Olayokun, was found to be aligned with Governor Yusuf of Kano State and the party’s national leader, Senator Kwankwaso.

The party stated that the Board of Trustees’ decision to address the misconduct of the National Officers was in line with the party’s Constitution.

This resolution was detailed in a communique signed by Umar Jibril and Omolara Johnson following the NEC meeting on May 27, 2024.

The party urged full support for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by providing all necessary information and documents related to the petition against Kwankwaso, Alhaji Kawu, Ajuji, Buba Gatadima, Dipo Olayokun, and the former National Working Committee regarding the ₦2.5 billion nomination fee and alleged campaign fund fraud.

It emphasised that the NNPP’s national headquarters is at Wildlands Plaza, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja and that no other parallel office shall operate as the National Headquarters.

NNPP Communique
NNPP Communique Pulse Nigeria
The communique said, “The appointment of Dr Agbo Gilbert Major and Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday as the National Chairman and National Secretary was confirmed and unanimously adopted.

“The recommendations of the Fact Finding Committee (FFC) and the Conflict Resolution Committee (CRC) on the Continuation of the six-month suspension of Governor Abah Yusuf of Kano State and expulsion of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) were unanimously affirmed.

“The constitutional provision and recognition of the office of the founder of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) was reiterated, and a vote of confidence was unanimously passed on to the founder, Dr. Boniface Okechukwu Antebonam.

“That Independent National Electoral Commission INEC should, as a matter of urgency, update the record of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to reflect the emergence of the leadership of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Dr Agbo Gilbert Major as National Chairman and Comrade Oginni Olapos Sunday as the National Secretary.”

