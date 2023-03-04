ADVERTISEMENT
NNPP governorship candidate warns Kaduna residents against money politics

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, Governorship Candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in Kaduna State, has called on the people of the state to be mindful of dangers of money politics and actions that could result in political miscarriage.

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi

“The decision of the people on the gubernatorial election day can be a miscarriage or safe delivery point for the people, depending on how they handle it.”

Hunkuyi added that issues such as the pre-election matters pending in court had the capacity to declare the PDP as a non-entity in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

He also said that post election matters, which according to him, the APC would surely challenge the PDP after the governorship election in anticipation of the PDP’s victory, was another serious landmine.

The gubernatorial hopeful also said the unity of opposition parties in Kaduna state was possible within 24 hours, to chase out the ruling party from the mantle of leadership in the state.

“Like Napoleon that conquered the world within 24 hours, I want to assure you that the unity of opposition parties in the state is even possible within 24 hours in order to chase out APC government from Kaduna State Government House,” he said.

Hunkuyi said it was out of sincere mind that he was contesting the governorship election in Kaduna State with the aim of addressing several abnormalities in the state.

“It is in view of these abnormalities and pains of the people that I refused to retire from politics since 2019. I hope we will win the election and address all these challenges,” he said.

While reiterating his believe in the rule of law, he said he had fate in the people of Kaduna State to choose the right candidate during the election

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Hunkuyi had promised during campaigns, to provide free education from primary to secondary schools and review downward school fees in state-owned tertiary institutions.

He had also promised to recall sacked teachers and disengaged traditional rulers, and prioritize security, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

