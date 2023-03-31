The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nigerians will smile with Tinubu as President – Rep

News Agency Of Nigeria

He recalled that the President-elect was able to achieve a very good economic balance in. Lagos State as its two-term Governor.

Bola Tinubu


“Glad tidings are therefore beckoning on Nigerians with Tinubu as successor to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“By the special grace of God, everybody will smile and Nigerians will not regret voting for him and his Deputy, Sen. Kashim Shettima,” Al-Mustapha said.

The lawmaker, who represents Rabah and Wurno Federal Constituency told newsmen in Sokoto on Friday that Tinubu had mastered the art of governance.

He recalled that the President-elect was able to achieve a very good economic balance in. Lagos State as its two-term Governor.

Al-Mustapha said: “Lagos is a mini Nigeria. It is the fifth largest economy in Africa that boasts of seventy countries.

“He was also able to hugely transform the internally generated revenue system in the state, hence was able to achieve myriad of development.”

He said that Tinubu would take deliberate steps to reduce the current the deficits status of the nation’s economy.

This, according to him, will shore up the overall revenue generation in Nigeria, adding, “this means more money for development.”

Al-Mustapha further said that Tinubu would overhaul the entire Nigerian systems including the civil service, education, agriculture and health, among others.

On insecurity, the lawmaker said: ”This requires multidimensional approaches comprising kinetic and non kinetic issues.

“The root causes of the various security challenges must be identified and measures taken to redress them.

“The involvement of the various the traditional rulers is required like it was done during the Native Authorities.”

Al-Mustpha also said that a new Sokoto State was being heralded with the emergence of Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu of the APC as the Governor-elect and his Deputy, Alhaji Idris Gobir.

“It is a reincarnation of the government of the former Governor of the state, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko who held sway between 2007 and 2015.

“There was colossal development in all the sectors of the economy of the state ranging from agriculture, education, economy, Science and Technology, health , water resources and housing, among others,” he added.

Al-Mustpha also recalled that the defunct Wamakko’s administration initiated various policies and programnes that reduced the poverty level in the state.

He said: “So, I strongly believe that Ahmed Aliyu’s administration will build on the modest achievements of Wamakko’s government.

“There will be a lot of modifications and this will signal a new Sokoto state in tune with extant global trends.”






