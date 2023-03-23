ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

'Nigeria unchanged since 1979 election' – Ayodele Fayose

Ima Elijah

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has criticized Nigeria's current state, stating that the country has not changed since 1979, despite the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state.
Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state.

Ayodele Fayose, the former Governor of Ekiti State, has claimed that Nigeria has not changed since 1979, despite the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Arise Television's Morning Show, on Wednesday, March 24, 2023, Fayose expressed his view that there is a lot wrong with Nigeria and that the majority of the problem lies with stakeholders and politicians.

The recent presidential election saw Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerge as the winner, defeating close rivals Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Atiku and Obi have since contested the election results in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fayose stated, "Since 1979, nothing has changed. I blamed the majority of the problem on stakeholders and politicians."

He also criticised the system and the lack of protection in place, claiming that the senators and House of Representatives members are returning to the House of Assembly.

He further added that rather than blaming the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a red line like the army needs to be drawn to ensure that the system works properly. In his opinion, nothing was wrong with the election.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My administration will bring joy to people’s hearts - Enugu Governor-elect pledges

My administration will bring joy to people’s hearts - Enugu Governor-elect pledges

Court schedules hearing in lawsuit involving former Pope Benedict XVI

Court schedules hearing in lawsuit involving former Pope Benedict XVI

APC voids Boss Mustapha’s suspension

APC voids Boss Mustapha’s suspension

Go to court, stop playing the victim — Lagos APC tells LP candidate Rhodes-Vivour

Go to court, stop playing the victim — Lagos APC tells LP candidate Rhodes-Vivour

Akwa Ibom Chief Judge pardons 12 inmates, donates drugs, toiletries

Akwa Ibom Chief Judge pardons 12 inmates, donates drugs, toiletries

PDP protests governorship results in Kaduna

PDP protests governorship results in Kaduna

Orji Kalu looks beyond party politics, backs Alex Otti of Labour Party

Orji Kalu looks beyond party politics, backs Alex Otti of Labour Party

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

FG fixes new date for 2023 national census

FG fixes new date for 2023 national census

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

2023 Governorship Elections.(Pulse)

Live updates of Nigeria's governorship elections results

Peter Obi and Chimaroke Nnamani. (Legit)

Nnamani attacks Peter Obi after losing senatorial election to LP candidate in Enugu