'Nigeria unchanged since 1979 election' – Ayodele Fayose

Speaking on Arise Television's Morning Show, on Wednesday, March 24, 2023, Fayose expressed his view that there is a lot wrong with Nigeria and that the majority of the problem lies with stakeholders and politicians.

The recent presidential election saw Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerge as the winner, defeating close rivals Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Atiku and Obi have since contested the election results in court.

Fayose gives POV on 2023 general elections

Fayose stated, "Since 1979, nothing has changed. I blamed the majority of the problem on stakeholders and politicians."

He also criticised the system and the lack of protection in place, claiming that the senators and House of Representatives members are returning to the House of Assembly.