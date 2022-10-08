RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

MC Oluomo to hold 5-million-man rally for Tinubu on Sunday

MC Oluomo urged party supporters to troop out for the solidarity walk.

Chairman of Lagos Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo (Nairaland)
Read Also

5-million-man walk: The proposed 'mega rally' is scheduled to hold in the state on Sunday, October 9, 2022, after it had earlier been cancelled due to logistics problems.

MC Oluomo, in a statement he signed and posted on his Twitter account, said the proposed rally tagged, five-million-man walk, was organised to mobilise support for Tinubu's victory in 2023 as well as the re-election of Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

The rally is billed to take off 9am at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere and terminate at Bolade Oshodi.

Oulomo's statement read:Tinubu-Shettima and second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat solidarity walk still holds on Sunday.

“This is to inform our esteemed members, supporters and lovers that our solidarity walk for the actualisation of Tinubu-Shettima Presidential ambition and the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat will still hold as earlier scheduled.

“We implore you all to disregard the earlier postponement notice. Scheduled as follows: Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022. Take-off point: Teslim Balogun Stadium. Termination point: Bolade Oshodi. Time: 9 am. Sorry once again for any inconvenience. Thank you.”

In a similar development, another statement issued on Friday explained the reason for the earlier postponement.

The statement read: This is going to be a mega rally, we are going to shut Lagos down for Asiwaju Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

“The reason why we postponed the rally initially, was because of some logistics and situations that were supposed to be put into proper perspectives which we have sorted out.

“The APC chieftains and stakeholders have blessed the rally and we are ready to roar. Maximum security guaranteed.

“We want to show our support, strength, and capacity for APC candidates because they are the best for the job at hand.

“I hereby, urge all ‘BATists’ (supporters of Tinubu) and Sanwo-Olu to come out in large numbers to tell the world that Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu are the best candidates for the presidency and governorship slots for the state come 2023 general polls.”

