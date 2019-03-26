Marafa stated this while reacting to an order of the Court of Appeal in Sokoto which nullified the primary election of the APC in Zamfara state.

A high court in Zamfara had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Yari’s faction.

It was on this basis that Yari and Muktar Idris, his preferred candidate for governor, participated in the elections.

In a statement made available to Pulse, Marafa, a governorship aspirant, said the judgement has shown that truth will always prevail over falsehood.

“I have always believed that the Zamfara state high court ruling was nothing but a black market judgement that can never stand legal scrutiny,” he said.

“The appeal court judgement has rekindled the fact the judiciary is the last hope of the common man. We are all living witnesses to the fact that the APC in Zamfara was unable to conduct primaries and couldn’t reach consensus due to the attitude of Yari, but the Zamfara state High Court judge ruled against the truth.

“The Appeal Court has done justice by throwing the judgment of the Zamfara high court to the trash bin, where it rightly belong.

“You cant build on nothing, APC didn’t conduct primaries, they don’t therefore have candidates in the just concluded elections,” he added.

The senator appreciated his supporters for their patience and cooperation.

Marafa had sought the intervention of the Chief Justice of the Federation, Tanko Mohammed, on the matter.