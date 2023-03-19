ADVERTISEMENT
LP's Alex Otti coasting to victory, leads PDP in Abia

Onyema Courage

Alex Otti seems to be on track to defeat Ikpeazu's favored candidate in the Abia state election.

Alex Otti, Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)
Alex Otti, Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

The State Collation Centre at INEC headquarters Umuahia received results from various Local Government Collation Officers on Sunday, showing that Otti garnered a total of 66,024 votes to maintain his lead.

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate, Chief Okey Ahiwe, closely followed with a total of 52,849 votes in the same 10 LGAs. Seven LGAs are still awaiting the announcement of their results.

The PDP won in Isiala Ngwa North, Ukwa East, Isiala Ngwa South, Ukwa West, and Ugwunagbo LGAs, while the LP swept Umunneochi, Arochukwu, Isuikwuato, Ikwuano, and Bende LGAs.

Below is how the major parties stand in the various LGAs:

Ukwa East

LP – 2,273

PDP – 2,329

APGA – 646

APC – 560

ADC – 13

YPP – 759

Umunneochi

LP – 5,940

PDP – 3,198

APGA – 581

APC – 2,034

ADC – 71

YPP – 314

APP – 679

Ukwa West

LP – 2,883

PDP – 4,622

APGA – 830

APC – 1,209

ADC – 130

YPP – 890

Bende LGA

LP – 9,886

PDP – 3,410

APGA – 947

APC – 2,143

ADC – 459

YPP – 1,667

Isiala Ngwa South

LP – 7,589

PDP – 9,093

APGA – 366

APC – 1,580

ADC – 39

YPP –

Arochukwu

LP – 12,689

PDP – 1,286

APGA – 460

APC – 1,082

ADC – 24

YPP –

Ugwunagbo

LP – 2,159

PDP – 2,539

APGA – 398

APC – 398

ADC – 11

YPP –

Isuikwuato

LP – 8,228

PDP – 2,204

APGA – 3,662

APC – 872

ADC – 136

YPP –

APP – 523

Isiala Ngwa North

LP – 7,323

PDP – 21,741

APGA – 225

APC – 839

ADC –

YPP –

Ikwuano

LP – 7,054

PDP – 2,427

APGA – 499

APC – 1,098

ADC – 261

YPP –

Onyema Courage

