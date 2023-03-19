LP's Alex Otti coasting to victory, leads PDP in Abia
Alex Otti seems to be on track to defeat Ikpeazu's favored candidate in the Abia state election.
The State Collation Centre at INEC headquarters Umuahia received results from various Local Government Collation Officers on Sunday, showing that Otti garnered a total of 66,024 votes to maintain his lead.
The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate, Chief Okey Ahiwe, closely followed with a total of 52,849 votes in the same 10 LGAs. Seven LGAs are still awaiting the announcement of their results.
The PDP won in Isiala Ngwa North, Ukwa East, Isiala Ngwa South, Ukwa West, and Ugwunagbo LGAs, while the LP swept Umunneochi, Arochukwu, Isuikwuato, Ikwuano, and Bende LGAs.
Below is how the major parties stand in the various LGAs:
Ukwa East
LP – 2,273
PDP – 2,329
APGA – 646
APC – 560
ADC – 13
YPP – 759
Umunneochi
LP – 5,940
PDP – 3,198
APGA – 581
APC – 2,034
ADC – 71
YPP – 314
APP – 679
Ukwa West
LP – 2,883
PDP – 4,622
APGA – 830
APC – 1,209
ADC – 130
YPP – 890
Bende LGA
LP – 9,886
PDP – 3,410
APGA – 947
APC – 2,143
ADC – 459
YPP – 1,667
Isiala Ngwa South
LP – 7,589
PDP – 9,093
APGA – 366
APC – 1,580
ADC – 39
YPP –
Arochukwu
LP – 12,689
PDP – 1,286
APGA – 460
APC – 1,082
ADC – 24
YPP –
Ugwunagbo
LP – 2,159
PDP – 2,539
APGA – 398
APC – 398
ADC – 11
YPP –
Isuikwuato
LP – 8,228
PDP – 2,204
APGA – 3,662
APC – 872
ADC – 136
YPP –
APP – 523
Isiala Ngwa North
LP – 7,323
PDP – 21,741
APGA – 225
APC – 839
ADC –
YPP –
Ikwuano
LP – 7,054
PDP – 2,427
APGA – 499
APC – 1,098
ADC – 261
YPP –
