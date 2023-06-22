ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

LP Rep member denies asking Obi to concede defeat to Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Rep member said he never asked Obi to withdraw his petition against President Tinubu.

Peter Obi insists the won the 2023 presidential election. (Daily post)
Peter Obi insists the won the 2023 presidential election. (Daily post)

Recommended articles

The member, representing the Isuikwuato-Umunneochi federal constituency of Abia State, made the clarifications following a widespread claim that he asked Obi to withdraw his petition against the President at the Election Petition Tribunal Court (PEPC).

Ogah, in a rebuttal statement issued on Thursday, June 22, 2023, accused some blackmailers of inventing and propagating the falsehood in order to pitch him against his party and teeming supporters.

The lawmaker, therefore, urged members of the public, especially the Labour Party faithful, to disregard any social media reports linking him to such remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

He insisted that his comment, which he made at a recent Thanksgiving church service, has been deliberately quoted out of context by those he described as mischief makers.

The statement partly read, ”My attention has been drawn to the misleading publications in some media houses and blogs misquoting me as having admonished Peter Obi and the Labour party to accept defeat as the will of God.

Given this unwholesome publication, I wish to make it abundantly clear to the public that what I said was that those candidates like APC -Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and others who contested election with me in my federal constituency should accept defeat because my election victory is the will of God. I said that if they didn’t win today, they could win tomorrow.

”I said that the time of election had come and gone. Now it’s time for good governance and the delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

”I never mentioned Peter Obi but mischief makers are twisting my statement. How can I be against Peter Obi the presidential candidate of the party that gave me its platform?

ADVERTISEMENT

Dismissing the reports as fake news, Rep Ogah urged his constituents and members of the public to take with a pinch of salt any misleading rhetorics on the matter.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LP Rep member denies asking Obi to concede defeat to Tinubu

LP Rep member denies asking Obi to concede defeat to Tinubu

NLC to introduce detention allowance for members

NLC to introduce detention allowance for members

18 ships with assorted goods expected at Lagos ports – NPA

18 ships with assorted goods expected at Lagos ports – NPA

FG assures Nigerians of improved power supply

FG assures Nigerians of improved power supply

INEC to begin review of 2023 general elections in July

INEC to begin review of 2023 general elections in July

New COAS's wife assumes office as 23rd NAOWA President

New COAS's wife assumes office as 23rd NAOWA President

FAAC shares ₦786bn May revenue to FG, states, LGCs

FAAC shares ₦786bn May revenue to FG, states, LGCs

Nigeria ready for business, Tinubu tells business leaders in Paris

Nigeria ready for business, Tinubu tells business leaders in Paris

NDLEA urges community, religious bodies to join drug abuse war

NDLEA urges community, religious bodies to join drug abuse war

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I was betrayed - Yari reacts to losing Senate President election to Akpabio.

I was betrayed - Yari reacts to losing senate president election to Akpabio

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obasanjo still backs Peter Obi as best candidate for Nigeria

Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami [Twitter/@Hope_Uzodimma1]

Calls arise for Malami's arrest

Samuel Orotm of Benue state [Authoritative News]

Ortom clarifies purpose of visit to EFCC