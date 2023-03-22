ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: LP clinches 1st state as INEC declares Otti winner of Abia guber poll

Nurudeen Shotayo

Otti has become the first Labour Party governorship candidate to emerge winner in the 2023 general elections.

Alex Otti, Governorship candidate of the Labour Party. [APGA]
Alex Otti, Governorship candidate of the Labour Party. [APGA]

Otti waded off stiff competition from his closest challengers, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Okey Ahiwe and Enyinnaya Nwafor of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) who finished second and third respectively.

It'd be recalled that INEC had on Monday, March 20, 2023, suspended collation of results for the Abia State governorship over controversy on the results from Obingwa Local Government Area.

At the resumption of the final collation of results on Wednesday, the state Returning Officer, Prof, Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti, announced the Labour Party candidate as the winner after polling a total of 175,467 votes while Ahiwe could only managed 88,529 votes and Nwafor recorded 28,972 votes.

Shortly before making the declaration, the Returning Officer who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, pledged to do the right of the people and protect democratic values.

“I shall stand squarely and unapologetically on these principles. The people’s votes and mandate shall stand.

"The pastor and the mother in me will not permit me to do anything that will adversely affect the future of our children,” said Nnannaya-Oti.

