BREAKING: LP clinches 1st state as INEC declares Otti winner of Abia guber poll

Otti waded off stiff competition from his closest challengers, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Okey Ahiwe and Enyinnaya Nwafor of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) who finished second and third respectively.

It'd be recalled that INEC had on Monday, March 20, 2023, suspended collation of results for the Abia State governorship over controversy on the results from Obingwa Local Government Area.

At the resumption of the final collation of results on Wednesday, the state Returning Officer, Prof, Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti, announced the Labour Party candidate as the winner after polling a total of 175,467 votes while Ahiwe could only managed 88,529 votes and Nwafor recorded 28,972 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly before making the declaration, the Returning Officer who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, pledged to do the right of the people and protect democratic values.

“I shall stand squarely and unapologetically on these principles. The people’s votes and mandate shall stand.