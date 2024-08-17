ADVERTISEMENT
Low voter turnout mars Bauchi LG poll

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that there was adequate deployment of security personnel at the centres while most of the residents were going about their normal businesses.

NAN correspondents, who monitored the exercise in Bauchi, Dass and Tafawa Balewa LGAs report that voting commenced in most polling centres at about 11:00 am, due to the late arrival of election officials and materials.

Voting commenced late at Junior Secondary School Gwallameji; Kofar Sarkin-Gwalameji, Sa’adu Zungur Comprehensive Secondary School, and GSS Baba-Sidi polling units amid voter apathy.

The voters were queueing orderly and peacefully as election officials and materials arrived at the venue, to facilitate the smooth conduct of the exercise in most centres visited.

A group of election monitors expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the exercise in the areas visited.

Mr Mamman Eri, the Lead Observer, commended the voters, polling clerks and security agents for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

Eri, who is also the Chairman, Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), led other States’ Electoral Commissioners in motoring the exercise.

“We have gone round some polling units, the election was peaceful, people conduct themselves and the agents of political parties present at the polling units is commendable,” Eri said

