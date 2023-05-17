List of all outgoing governors and their successors
Among the notable governors preparing to hand over their positions are Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Samuel Ortom of Benue, and many more.
Each governor will pass the baton to their respective successors, representing a significant shift in political leadership across the nation.
As the countdown to May 29 approaches, all eyes are on the incoming governors and the challenges they will face as they assume their new roles.
Okezie Ikpeazu – Abia
Governor Ikpeazu of the Peoples Democratic Party is expected to hand over power to the governor-elect, Alex Otti of Labour party.
Udom Emmanuel – Akwa Ibom
Udom Emmanuel will be handing over the governorship seat of Akwa Ibom to his fellow PDP party man, Umo Eno.
Samuel Ortom – Benue
Samuel Ortom will be handing over administrative power of Benue state to Hyacinth Alia.
Ben Ayade – Cross River
Ben Ayade will vacate the governorship seat of Cross River to the governor-elect, Bassey Otu of the APC.
Ifeanyi Okowa – Delta
The governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori, will replace Ifeanyi Okowa, who was the running mate under the PDP.
Dave Umahi – Ebonyi
Dave Umahi is expected to step down as governor of Ebonyi state, come May 29 for Francis Nwifuru to take over.
Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – Enugu
Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is expected to vacate office after his tenure expires, while Peter Mbah will take over.
Muhammad Badaru Abubakar – Jigawa
Badaru will be handing over to his fellow APC party man Umar Namadi.
Nasir el-Rufai – Kaduna
El-Rufai's ordained successor is Uba Sani, of the APC.
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje – Kano
In an interesting twist of things, APC lost Kano to the NNPP; hence, Ganduje's will be giving the keys to the Emirates to Abba Kabir Yusuf.
Aminu Bello Masari – Katsina
Masari delivered his state to his preferred successor and will be handing over to him; Dikko Umaru Radda.
Abubakar Atiku Bagudu – Kebbi
Atiku Bagudu also delivered his state to his fellow APC party man, Nasir Idris.
Abubakar Sani Bello – Niger
Sani Bello will be passing the baton to Mohammed Umar Bago of the APC.
Simon Lalong – Plateau
Lalong failed to deliver his state to the APC, as Caleb Mutfwang of the PDP will be taking over come May 29.
Nyesom Wike – Rivers
Wike will be handing over to Siminalayi Fubara, his preferred successor.
Aminu Tambuwal – Sokoto
Tambuwal lost his state to the APC. Ahmad Aliyu will assume governorship of the state by May 29.
Bello Muhammad Matwalle – Zamfara
Matwalle lost his re-election bid and will be handing over to Dauda Lawal of the PDP
