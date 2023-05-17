The sports category has moved to a new website.
List of all outgoing governors and their successors

Ima Elijah

Among the notable governors preparing to hand over their positions are Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Samuel Ortom of Benue, and many more.

A throwback to when the PDP bromance between Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal, bloomed.
Each governor will pass the baton to their respective successors, representing a significant shift in political leadership across the nation.

As the countdown to May 29 approaches, all eyes are on the incoming governors and the challenges they will face as they assume their new roles.

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu (VanguardNGR)
Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu (VanguardNGR) Pulse Nigeria

Governor Ikpeazu of the Peoples Democratic Party is expected to hand over power to the governor-elect, Alex Otti of Labour party.

Pastor Umo and Udom (PeoplesGazette)
Pastor Umo and Udom (PeoplesGazette) Pulse Nigeria

Udom Emmanuel will be handing over the governorship seat of Akwa Ibom to his fellow PDP party man, Umo Eno.

Gov Ortom (247Ureports)
Gov Ortom (247Ureports) Pulse Nigeria

Samuel Ortom will be handing over administrative power of Benue state to Hyacinth Alia.

Gov Ben Ayade of Cross River switches to APC from PDP [Twitter: @OfficialAPCNg]
Gov Ben Ayade of Cross River switches to APC from PDP [Twitter: @OfficialAPCNg] Gov Ben Ayade of Cross River switches to APC from PDP (Twitter: @OfficialAPCNg) Pulse Nigeria
Ben Ayade will vacate the governorship seat of Cross River to the governor-elect, Bassey Otu of the APC.

Okowa
Okowa Pulse Nigeria

The governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori, will replace Ifeanyi Okowa, who was the running mate under the PDP.

Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi [Oriental Times]
Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi [Oriental Times] Pulse Nigeria

Dave Umahi is expected to step down as governor of Ebonyi state, come May 29 for Francis Nwifuru to take over.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State. [Twitter/@GovUgwuanyi]
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State. [Twitter/@GovUgwuanyi] Pulse Nigeria

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is expected to vacate office after his tenure expires, while Peter Mbah will take over.

Jigawa State Governor, Mohammad Badaru Abubakar. (Premium Times)
Jigawa State Governor, Mohammad Badaru Abubakar. (Premium Times) Pulse Nigeria

Badaru will be handing over to his fellow APC party man Umar Namadi.

Governor-Nasir-El-Rufai- (PremiumTimes)
Governor-Nasir-El-Rufai- (PremiumTimes) Pulse Nigeria
El-Rufai's ordained successor is Uba Sani, of the APC.

Abdullahi Ganduje [DailyFocus Newspaper]
Abdullahi Ganduje [DailyFocus Newspaper] Pulse Nigeria

In an interesting twist of things, APC lost Kano to the NNPP; hence, Ganduje's will be giving the keys to the Emirates to Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Aminu Bello Masari [The Guardian]
Aminu Bello Masari [The Guardian] Pulse Nigeria

Masari delivered his state to his preferred successor and will be handing over to him; Dikko Umaru Radda.

Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (TheMail)
Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (TheMail) Pulse Nigeria

Atiku Bagudu also delivered his state to his fellow APC party man, Nasir Idris.

Niger State governor, Sani Bello [Twitter@GovNiger]
Niger State governor, Sani Bello [Twitter@GovNiger] Pulse Nigeria

Sani Bello will be passing the baton to Mohammed Umar Bago of the APC.

Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau state. (Channels TV)
Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau state. (Channels TV) Pulse Nigeria
Lalong failed to deliver his state to the APC, as Caleb Mutfwang of the PDP will be taking over come May 29.

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)
Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples) Pulse Nigeria

Wike will be handing over to Siminalayi Fubara, his preferred successor.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal. Pulse Nigeria

Tambuwal lost his state to the APC. Ahmad Aliyu will assume governorship of the state by May 29.

Matawalle
Matawalle Pulse Nigeria

Matwalle lost his re-election bid and will be handing over to Dauda Lawal of the PDP

UN wants $2.6 billion to provide humanitarian support in Sudan

Falz condemns Seyi Kuti's assault on police officer

Buhari to open VIP wing of Aso Rock medical centre days after treatment abroad

FG pays salary-in-arrears for medical lecturers, ASUU left out

Buhari sad about killing of US Embassy staff in Anambra

Obi condemns ‘despicable killing’ of US embassy officials in Anambra

Buhari created 12 million jobs in agriculture – FG

Nigerian immigrant, Yemi Mobolade emerges 1st elected black mayor of Colorado Springs

Yusuf Gagdi wants North Central to get Speakership of 10th NASS

