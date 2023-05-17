List of all outgoing governors and their successors

Each governor will pass the baton to their respective successors, representing a significant shift in political leadership across the nation.

As the countdown to May 29 approaches, all eyes are on the incoming governors and the challenges they will face as they assume their new roles.

Okezie Ikpeazu – Abia

Governor Ikpeazu of the Peoples Democratic Party is expected to hand over power to the governor-elect, Alex Otti of Labour party.

Udom Emmanuel – Akwa Ibom

Udom Emmanuel will be handing over the governorship seat of Akwa Ibom to his fellow PDP party man, Umo Eno.

Samuel Ortom – Benue

Samuel Ortom will be handing over administrative power of Benue state to Hyacinth Alia.

Ben Ayade – Cross River

Ben Ayade of Cross River switches to APC from PDP

Ben Ayade will vacate the governorship seat of Cross River to the governor-elect, Bassey Otu of the APC.

Ifeanyi Okowa – Delta

The governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori, will replace Ifeanyi Okowa, who was the running mate under the PDP.

Dave Umahi – Ebonyi

Dave Umahi is expected to step down as governor of Ebonyi state, come May 29 for Francis Nwifuru to take over.

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – Enugu

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is expected to vacate office after his tenure expires, while Peter Mbah will take over.

Muhammad Badaru Abubakar – Jigawa

Badaru will be handing over to his fellow APC party man Umar Namadi.

Nasir el-Rufai – Kaduna

El-Rufai's ordained successor is Uba Sani, of the APC.

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje – Kano

In an interesting twist of things, APC lost Kano to the NNPP; hence, Ganduje's will be giving the keys to the Emirates to Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Aminu Bello Masari – Katsina

Masari delivered his state to his preferred successor and will be handing over to him; Dikko Umaru Radda.

Abubakar Atiku Bagudu – Kebbi

Atiku Bagudu also delivered his state to his fellow APC party man, Nasir Idris.

Abubakar Sani Bello – Niger

Sani Bello will be passing the baton to Mohammed Umar Bago of the APC.

Simon Lalong – Plateau

Lalong failed to deliver his state to the APC, as Caleb Mutfwang of the PDP will be taking over come May 29.

Nyesom Wike – Rivers

Wike will be handing over to Siminalayi Fubara, his preferred successor.

Aminu Tambuwal – Sokoto

Tambuwal lost his state to the APC. Ahmad Aliyu will assume governorship of the state by May 29.

Bello Muhammad Matwalle – Zamfara

