ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Lagos PDP congratulates Adeleke, wants justice in other court cases

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Appeal Court reversed an earlier judgement of Osun Governorship Election Tribunal declaring Oyetola as the winner.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.
Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday, annulled the Osun Governorship Election Tribunal’s decision and upheld Adeleke as the rightful governor of Osun in a unanimous decision by a three-man panel headed by Justice Mohammed Shuaibu.

It would be recalled that the Osun governorship election tribunal annulled the July 16, 2022 election of Adeleke and declared the incumbent, Governor Gboyega Oyetola the winner.

Reacting, Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Hakeem Amode told NAN that the chapter was happy the appellate court affirmed the mandate given to Adeleke at the poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The entire leadership and members of PDP in Lagos state are elated with this victory. It is heartwarming.

“We are looking forward to getting justice in all our court cases across the country,” Amode said.

Commending the judiciary, Amode said that the judges were expected to be above board without being intimidated or influenced by corrupt politicians in any matter before them.

“The Judiciary is supposed to be the hope of the people but what happens nowadays in our clime worries so many people.

“Where do people run to if judges and justices meant to stand in the gaps and dispense justice now allow themselves to be influenced because of money?

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our society is what it is today because of the compromise in our justice system.

“The only way our society can be saner and compete favourably with the western world is when evil people, no matter their influence and affluence, power and position, can no longer evade justice in the law court.

“We are happy with this judgment and wish justice will be rightly dispensed in all cases of electoral frauds in the just-concluded general elections,” he said.

According to him, if Nigerian leaders and citizens, have the consciousness that there will be consequences for actions, everyone will sit tight and change negative attitude in the society.

Amode urged the judiciary across levels to rebuild Nigerians’ confidence in the justice system of the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Manufacturers urge FG to dialogue with NLC over plan to picket CBN offices

Manufacturers urge FG to dialogue with NLC over plan to picket CBN offices

APC blames suspected PDP supporters for post-election violence in Zamfara

APC blames suspected PDP supporters for post-election violence in Zamfara

Petroleum stakeholders outline strategies for post-subsidy era

Petroleum stakeholders outline strategies for post-subsidy era

Lagos PDP congratulates Adeleke, wants justice in other court cases

Lagos PDP congratulates Adeleke, wants justice in other court cases

NDLEA rejoices as lawmakers reject fresh bill to legalise marijuana

NDLEA rejoices as lawmakers reject fresh bill to legalise marijuana

“My support for PDP's Peter Mbah is Peter Obi’s wish – Enugu LP Chieftain Iyere

“My support for PDP's Peter Mbah is Peter Obi’s wish” – Enugu LP Chieftain Iyere

Corruption: EFCC vows to pursue outgoing governors and public officials

Corruption: EFCC vows to pursue outgoing governors and public officials

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

FG committed to empower less-privileged – Minister

FG committed to empower less-privileged – Minister

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

2023 Governorship Elections.(Pulse)

Live updates of Nigeria's governorship elections results

Peter Obi and Chimaroke Nnamani. (Legit)

Nnamani attacks Peter Obi after losing senatorial election to LP candidate in Enugu