Lagos APC suspends campaigns due to fuel scarcity

Bayo Wahab

The party says it is insensitive to go ahead with its various rallies with the situation of things.

All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.
The party said this in a statement by the state Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

According to a statement by the party, Ojelabi said the decision was reached as a result of the state of the nation, particularly the scarcity of fuel.

Ojelabi empathised with the general public, especially the downtrodden who are at the receiving end of the controversial monetary policy that has subjected Nigerians to hardship.

He said it would be insensitive for the party to go ahead with its various rallies with the situation of things.

The statement reads in part, “Mr. Ojelabi said members of APC are not immune against the development as he has been inundated with several complaints.

“He joined his voice with those of other well-meaning Nigerians to call for the review of the Naira redesign policy to give it a human face and ameliorate the suffering of ordinary Nigerians. He equally appealed that petroleum products should be made available in order not to jeopardize the preparation for the elections and reduce the negative economic impact.

“He enjoined all Lagosians to remain law abiding as all issues are resolved in due course.”

The naira and fuel scarcity has grounded economic activities in some parts of the country.

Since last week, Nigerians in the southwest region have been protesting against the lingering crisis.

