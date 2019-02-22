The state Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, gave the warning on Friday while briefing newsmen in Ilorin.

According to him, anybody found with weapons would be treated as a hoodlum.

We are ready for those that are prepared for violence. We have been equipped to protect the lives and property of residents, he said.

He said the police were partnering with sister agencies to ensure that the elections were conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

The commissioner implored members of the public not to panic, saying that everyone would be protected.

On the arrest of a PDP senatorial candidate in the state, Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim, the police boss said he was linked with Tuesdays attack on the APC senatorial candidate, Lola Ashiru, in Ojoku.

NAN also recalls that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo's convoy was attacked on Friday at Isale Aluko area of Ilorin.

Egbetokun said one person died and eight people were injured in the two incidents.

We are determined to bring all the perpetrators to justice while eight suspects have been arrested so far, he said.