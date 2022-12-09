ADVERTISEMENT
Kwankwaso dismisses rumoured merger, describes it as absolute nonsense

Bayo Wahab

Kwankwaso says if elected, he would strengthen Nigeria’s armed forces with one million recruits.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Senator Musa Kwankwaso. (Premium Times)
Kwankwaso described the rumour as absolute nonsense, adding that those promoting it are failed politicians.

The presidential candidate said this in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital while addressing journalists shortly after his meeting with his party members at the party secretariat in the state.

Kwankwaso’s party, the NNPP is perceived to be one of the fringe parties challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

However, there have been claims that the NNPP may merge with other fringe parties and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the election to wrestle power from the APC.

Debunking this, Kwankwaso said, “That’s absolute nonsense. You see we believe that we are not above the three or four parties in this country, but by 2023, next year, by the grace of God, the NNPP will win the election at national and all other levels.

“So, these are people who are failed politicians who have nothing to tell Nigerians other than to spread unnecessary rumour of a merger.

“Merger is already gone. We have our candidates. In all the parties, everybody is campaigning. So, disregard that nonsense.”

During his address with members of his party, the presidential candidate promised that if elected, he would strengthen Nigeria’s armed forces with one million recruits.

He added that his administration would grant education at all levels to citizens and place priority on youth and women empowerment.

