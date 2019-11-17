Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Kogi Senatorial election, Smart Adeyemi has reportedly defeated Dino Melaye in Ijumu local government with 3980 votes.

Both Melaye and Adeyemi are from the local government. While the former is from Ayetoro, the latter is from a neighboring village called Iyara.

In the rerun of the senatorial election held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in the state, Adeyemi polled a total of 11,627 votes, while Melaye amassed 7,647 votes in the local government.

Adeyemi and Melaye contested in the election to represent the people of Kogi West senatorial district.

However, voting in the local government was riddled with violence and shootings as armed thugs chased voters and observers from their polling units.

One person reportedly sustained gunshot injury during the violence.

According to Premium Times, Ijumu local government has a total registered voters of 59,578, while 20,199 were accredited to vote on Saturday. There were cancellations in five PUs across three RACs due to violence.