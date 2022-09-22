Keyamo mocks PDP over persistent internal crisis

Fix your house first: The Minister said it's unbelievable that a party that has lost control of its internal mechanism continued to say that it wants to rescue the country.

Keyamo, who also doubles as the Spokesman for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, fired the shots at the PDP in a tweet on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

PDP crisis deepens: This salvo was coming amid reports that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his allies had pulled out of the Abubakar Atiku Presidential Campaign Council, insisting that the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, must resign before they could participate in campaign activities.

Keyamo then wondered how the PDP and its presidential flag-bearer would rescue Nigeria when they have failed to effectively resolve the internal crisis rocking the party.

Keyamo's tweet read: “The PDP that’s in crises because of its inability to control its billowing umbrella gathers everyday and the first thing you hear them say is that they want to ‘rescue’ Nigeria; like a teenager whose legs cannot find the clutch of a car wanting to drive a trailer! ‘No be juju be that?”

The calls for Ayu's resignation: Recall that Wike and his allies have been squabbling with the PDP leadership since the emergence of Atiku as the party's presidential candidate.

The Wike camp have continually said that it's against the spirit of fairness and inclusiveness for a section of the country to hold the national chairmanship position and the presidential ticket simultaneously.