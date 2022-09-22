RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Keyamo mocks PDP over persistent internal crisis

Nurudeen Shotayo

Keyamo wondered how the PDP intends to 'rescue' Nigeria when it has failed to resolve its internal crisis.

Festus Keyamo
Festus Keyamo

Recommended articles

Fix your house first: The Minister said it's unbelievable that a party that has lost control of its internal mechanism continued to say that it wants to rescue the country.

Keyamo, who also doubles as the Spokesman for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, fired the shots at the PDP in a tweet on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

PDP crisis deepens: This salvo was coming amid reports that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his allies had pulled out of the Abubakar Atiku Presidential Campaign Council, insisting that the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, must resign before they could participate in campaign activities.

Keyamo then wondered how the PDP and its presidential flag-bearer would rescue Nigeria when they have failed to effectively resolve the internal crisis rocking the party.

Keyamo's tweet read: The PDP that’s in crises because of its inability to control its billowing umbrella gathers everyday and the first thing you hear them say is that they want to ‘rescue’ Nigeria; like a teenager whose legs cannot find the clutch of a car wanting to drive a trailer! ‘No be juju be that?

The calls for Ayu's resignation: Recall that Wike and his allies have been squabbling with the PDP leadership since the emergence of Atiku as the party's presidential candidate.

The Wike camp have continually said that it's against the spirit of fairness and inclusiveness for a section of the country to hold the national chairmanship position and the presidential ticket simultaneously.

They've insisted that Ayu, who hails from Benue State, must vacate his position to pave way for the emergence of a chairman of Southern extraction.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gombe declares cholera outbreak, records 10 deaths

Gombe declares cholera outbreak, records 10 deaths

Infrastructure Financing: Atiku has no jinx to break – FG

Infrastructure Financing: Atiku has no jinx to break – FG

Keyamo mocks PDP over persistent internal crisis

Keyamo mocks PDP over persistent internal crisis

Universities should be less dependent on govt. subvention for survival – Don

Universities should be less dependent on govt. subvention for survival – Don

U.S. air strike killed 27 al Shabaab militants in Somalia – Military

U.S. air strike killed 27 al Shabaab militants in Somalia – Military

PDP crisis: Ayu to become hero if resigns— Forum

PDP crisis: Ayu to become hero if resigns— Forum

Lawyer threatens to sue FG over proposed ponmo ban

Lawyer threatens to sue FG over proposed ponmo ban

Lawal says northern Christians will mobilise against Muslim-Muslim ticket

Lawal says northern Christians will mobilise against Muslim-Muslim ticket

Group, parents beg ASUU to obey court’s resumption order

Group, parents beg ASUU to obey court’s resumption order

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Beauty Tukura, Peter Obi

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

What Peter Obi told CNN about solving Nigeria's problems

What Peter Obi told CNN about solving Nigeria's problems

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)

I’m not Yahaya Bello – Wike

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter:TinubuMediaS]

I was misquoted - Shettima clarifies Tinubu-Abacha comparison