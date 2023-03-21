Kano Govt lifts dawn to dusk curfew
The Kano State Government has lifted the dawn to dusk curfew imposed in the state.
The state commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, made the announcement lifting the curfew in a statement issued on Monday night .
He said the decision to lift the curfew followed a careful review of the situation and the relative calm throughout the state.
The commissioner called on commercial banks , public servants and the people in the state to continue their normal activities.
