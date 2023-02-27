INEC suspends rescheduled elections in Abia

In a recent statement, Mrs. Rebecca Jim, the Head of Voter Education and Publicity for Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Abia state, announced that the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to be held in seven local government areas of Abia State have been suspended by INEC.
A new date for the elections would be communicated to the public at a later time.
She said: “The proposed election in polling units where election could not hold on Saturday, 25th February, 2023 in Abia scheduled for Monday, 27th February, 2023 has been put on hold.
“You shall be communicated in due course on a new date.
“All inconveniences are highly regretted.”
Why the election was rescheduled in Abia: Mr Clement Oha, INEC Administration Secretary in charge of Abia, had on Sunday, February 26, 2023, addressed newsmen in Umuahia about the proposed election.
He said that the election would be held at various polling units in Aba North, Aba South, Arochukwu, Obingwa, Osisioma, Ohafia and Umuahia North local government areas.
Oha explained that the fresh poll was due to the result of various degrees of discrepancies in the procedures that were violent to some extent.
