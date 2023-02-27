INEC suspends rescheduled elections in Abia

The statement further mentioned that a new date for the elections would be communicated to the public at a later time.

She said: “The proposed election in polling units where election could not hold on Saturday, 25th February, 2023 in Abia scheduled for Monday, 27th February, 2023 has been put on hold.

“You shall be communicated in due course on a new date.

“All inconveniences are highly regretted.”

Why the election was rescheduled in Abia: Mr Clement Oha, INEC Administration Secretary in charge of Abia, had on Sunday, February 26, 2023, addressed newsmen in Umuahia about the proposed election.

He said that the election would be held at various polling units in Aba North, Aba South, Arochukwu, Obingwa, Osisioma, Ohafia and Umuahia North local government areas.