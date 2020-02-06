The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has removed 74 political parties from the list of parties that’ll participate in the 2023 general elections.

The commission left only 18 out of 92 parties registered for the 2019 elections.

The deregistration of the parties was announced in Abuja on Thursday, February 6, 2020, by INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

According to the INEC boss, Nigeria now has 18 parties, adding that the 75 deregistered parties did not satisfy the commission’s requirement.

The 18 parties are: Accord Party, Action Alliance, African Action Congress, African Democratic Congress, All Progressives Congress, All Progressives Grand Alliance and Allied Peoples Movement, Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party, National Rescue Movement, Peoples Democratic Party, Peoples Redemption Party, Social Democratic Party, Young Progressives Party, and Zenith Labour Party.