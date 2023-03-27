INEC announces date for supplementary elections in Adamawa, Kebbi
...all outstanding governorship, national and state assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday, April 15.
This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, on Monday in Abuja.
He stated that “arising from its meeting held today (Monday), INEC has decided that all outstanding governorship, national and state assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday, April 15.
“A detailed official statement will follow shortly.”
