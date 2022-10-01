RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Independence: We're committed to making Nigeria safe Haven for all – APC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Deputy Chairman (South) of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Emma Eneukwu, says the ruling party remains committed to making Nigeria a safe haven for all, irrespective of political affiliations.

All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.
Eneukwu said this in an Independence Day message he issued to newsmen in on Saturday in Enugu.

According to him, APC is always committed in entrenching the dividends of democracy and making things better for all Nigerians, notwithstanding their status.

He thanked Nigerians for their support for APC which had made it the largest political party in Africa.

“I solicit for more support for our party and all its candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections because APC has candidates across the country with proven integrity and competences to deliver,” he said.

The APC chieftain said that as the nation clocked 62, there was need for unity, peaceful coexistence and harmony even as it approached a crucial electioneering season.

“We must shun violence, hate speech and campaign of calumny to avoid creating problems that will endanger the unity of our dear country.

“Campaigns should be issue-based, aimed at bettering the affairs of this country and not one that would disintegrate us.

“We must eschew any act that has proclivity for violence and guard our dear country jealousy,” he admonished Nigerians.

Eneukwu congratulated Nigerians on the 62nd independence anniversary, adding: “I wish to celebrate our dear country, Nigeria, on her 62nd Independence Day”.

“We have gone far in all spheres of life to arrive at this point as the giant of Africa.

“We have witnessed unprecedented development and challenges since 1960, but so far the country, despite all these, is still progressing gradually, especially in the last seven years when APC came to power.

“I congratulate all our leaders, both past and present, for their efforts in making Nigeria better,” he said.

