ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

LP crisis thickens as 2014 execs demand 'consent' judgement implementation

Segun Adeyemi

It is believed that the 2018 consent judgment if enforced, would nullify Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party.

Labour Party [Facebook]
Labour Party [Facebook]

Recommended articles

This move threatens the current leadership of Julius Abure, raising questions about the party's stability.

At a press conference in Abuja on Friday, July 26, Callistus Uju Okafor, the acting National Chairman in 2014, and Mamman Bukar, the acting National Secretary, asserted that the 2014 national executive holds the legal authority to convene a convention to rectify irregularities within the party.

Okafor explained that he was elected deputy chairman in 2014 and became acting national chairman in 2017 following Abdulsalam Abdukadir's removal over financial embezzlement allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He accused Abure of illegitimately assuming the chairmanship.

"Julius Abure, who was at the national secretariat, made himself the chairman," Okafor stated, presenting court documents to back his claims.

Julius-Abure
Julius-Abure Pulse Nigeria

The 2018 consent judgment, if enforced, would nullify Abure's leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Okafor, the judgement mandates an expansive and inclusive national convention, which has yet to be convened.

"This judgment has not been obeyed," Okafor emphasised.

READ ALSO: Tension as Labour Party suspends chairman for alleged embezzlement

He detailed how the then-national chairman, Alhaji A. A. Salam, defied the judgement by unilaterally extending his tenure and conducting an illegal convention in 2019.

Okafor recalled key moments leading up to the current crisis, including a significant 2015 National Working Committee meeting where multiple issues were discussed, including Ali Abacha's departure and Kayode Ajulo's resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting also led to the suspension of Clement Ojukwu for fraudulent activities.

Despite several peace efforts, including an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) mediated settlement in June 2022, Abure ignored the agreements and extended his tenure illegally.

"Abure did not respect the settlement," Okafor lamented.

In light of these developments, the 2014 National Working Committee members, who are beneficiaries of the consent judgement, have pledged to oversee an inclusive convention within six months.

ADVERTISEMENT

They aim to reconcile all factions and restore stability to the Labour Party, thus opening a new chapter in the ongoing leadership tussle.

"This marks a turning point and a pivotal resolution of the long-drawn legal battle for the soul of our party," Okafor declared, underscoring the significance of their efforts to realign the party's leadership with its constitutional directives.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lawmakers to remove federal universities from Band A power tariff to cut costs

Lawmakers to remove federal universities from Band A power tariff to cut costs

LP crisis thickens as 2014 execs demand 'consent' judgement implementation

LP crisis thickens as 2014 execs demand 'consent' judgement implementation

No allowances slash, just adjustments - FG denies students allowance cut reports

No allowances slash, just adjustments - FG denies students allowance cut reports

Bomb explodes at popular livestock market in Yobe

Bomb explodes at popular livestock market in Yobe

Manufacturing firm sues CAC for ₦100m over identical firm registration, revenue loss

Manufacturing firm sues CAC for ₦100m over identical firm registration, revenue loss

Reps give Olukoyede 4 days to appear over 'snobbish attitude', budget issues

Reps give Olukoyede 4 days to appear over 'snobbish attitude', budget issues

Kano APC leader commends Tinubu, Barau for Northwest Development Commission

Kano APC leader commends Tinubu, Barau for Northwest Development Commission

Dangote refinery should be a national pride, not criticised - APC chieftain

Dangote refinery should be a national pride, not criticised - APC chieftain

Oluremi Tinubu tasks Nigerian youths to start farming

Oluremi Tinubu tasks Nigerian youths to start farming

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From people's representatives to Tinubu's puppet - Atiku blasts senators over Ndume

Senators turning into Tinubu's puppets - Atiku fumes over Ndume's sacking

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}

I called Obaseki's phone 111 times, he refused to pick up - Shaibu

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]

You betrayed Atiku, I'm done with you - Doyin Okupe tells Obi

Deputy Governor of Edo, Philips Shaibu [X:@HonPhilipShaibu]

Shaibu officially joins APC, locked in warm embrace with Oshiomhole