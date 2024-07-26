LP crisis thickens as 2014 execs demand 'consent' judgement implementation

This move threatens the current leadership of Julius Abure, raising questions about the party's stability.

At a press conference in Abuja on Friday, July 26, Callistus Uju Okafor, the acting National Chairman in 2014, and Mamman Bukar, the acting National Secretary, asserted that the 2014 national executive holds the legal authority to convene a convention to rectify irregularities within the party.

Okafor explained that he was elected deputy chairman in 2014 and became acting national chairman in 2017 following Abdulsalam Abdukadir's removal over financial embezzlement allegations.

He accused Abure of illegitimately assuming the chairmanship.

"Julius Abure, who was at the national secretariat, made himself the chairman," Okafor stated, presenting court documents to back his claims.

Abure's chairmanship threatened

The 2018 consent judgment, if enforced, would nullify Abure's leadership.

According to Okafor, the judgement mandates an expansive and inclusive national convention, which has yet to be convened.

"This judgment has not been obeyed," Okafor emphasised.

READ ALSO: Tension as Labour Party suspends chairman for alleged embezzlement

He detailed how the then-national chairman, Alhaji A. A. Salam, defied the judgement by unilaterally extending his tenure and conducting an illegal convention in 2019.

Okafor recalled key moments leading up to the current crisis, including a significant 2015 National Working Committee meeting where multiple issues were discussed, including Ali Abacha's departure and Kayode Ajulo's resignation.

The meeting also led to the suspension of Clement Ojukwu for fraudulent activities.

Despite several peace efforts, including an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) mediated settlement in June 2022, Abure ignored the agreements and extended his tenure illegally.

"Abure did not respect the settlement," Okafor lamented.

Hope for resolution

In light of these developments, the 2014 National Working Committee members, who are beneficiaries of the consent judgement, have pledged to oversee an inclusive convention within six months.

They aim to reconcile all factions and restore stability to the Labour Party, thus opening a new chapter in the ongoing leadership tussle.