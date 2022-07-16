I will win today’s election, says Oyetola

Speaking with journalists after exercising his franchise, Oyetola said he was happy with the turnout of voters, especially at his polling unit.

Oyetola said the election process was transparent, adding that this encouraged voters to come out en-masse to vote.

The governor said he was happy seeing large turnout of voters, adding that by God’s grace, he would be victorious at the end of the day’s voting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that accreditation and voting at the governor’s polling unit started at exactly 8:30 a.m with the INEC Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) working perfectly well.