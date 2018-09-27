Presidential Election I will beat Buhari easily in 2019, Kwankwaso boasts

Pulse.ng logo
I will beat Buhari easily in 2019, Kwankwaso boasts

Kwankwaso, who spoke on Thursday in Jos, during a consultation visit to the North-Central state, said that he had the electoral value to wrestle power from the APC.

  • Published:
Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Kano governor and PDP presidential aspirant, says he will “easily beat President Muhammadu Buhari” if given his party’s ticket to face the APC candidate in 2019.

I come from a state which has the highest number of voters that can sway an election in my favour.

“If I pick the PDP ticket, I will be the next president of this nation.

“I have the hunger to save Nigeria from its current troubles. I have my plan to make Nigeria a better country for all.

“I have massive support from the North West and will get even more supporters if given the ticket,” he said.

The aspirant promised to run an all-inclusive government, a leadership virtue he accused the APC administration of lacking. 

A key solution to Nigeria’s problems is a participatory government that will ward off mutual suspicion and distrust. It will address the gap in communication which is largely responsible for farmer/herder clashes, religious violence and ethnic crisis in the country,”  he said.

Kwankwaso accused the current government of failing to eradicate hunger and unemployment, and regretted that there were no jobs for the youths.

Kwankwaso promised to pay special attention to  infrastructure, security and education, if elected,  and promised to build roads and bridges to ease movements.  

“Free education will be my priority just like it was in Kano. As governor, I sponsored more than 1000 students to the best schools in Nigeria and abroad; I want to replicate that, if elected.”

Mr Damishi Sango, State Chairman of the party, in a remark, described the aspirant as a leader with the interest of the masses at heart.

Sango assured Kwankwaso of Plateau delegates’ support at the national convention, and commended him for running a decent campaign.

