I will be governor for all, says Plateau governor-elect

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor-elect, Mr Caleb Mutfwang, has pledged to work for all the people of Plateau.

PDP Governorship candidate in Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang.
PDP Governorship candidate in Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang.

He described his victory at the Saturday polls as an ”unshakable hope for the people of Plateau.

”I want to assure the people of this state that i will run an all-inclusive government; I will be a governor for all.

“Today, God has restored the hope and expectations of Plateau state, the trust you have given me will not be taken for granted.

“I am confident that I will not cut short your expectations, but my deputy and i will lead Plateau by example,” he said.

Mutfwang enjoined the people to support him toward addressing the numerous challenges currently confronting the state.

He commended youths in the state for coming out in their numbers to vote and defend their franchise, promising to address issues facing the youths in the state.

He appreciated INEC, security agencies and other stakeholders for providing a level playing field for the contest.

Former governor of Plateau, Sen. Jonah Jang who appreciated the people of the state for the confidence reposed on the party, promised that the governor-elect would restore the state’s lost glory.

Also speaking, the state party chairman, Chris Hassan appreciated the people for voting the party to occupy 16 out of the 24 state house of assembly seats,btwo senators and five house of representative members.

Hassan noted that the party would run a government that would bring about development, transformational and inclusive leadership to turn around the fortunes of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mutfwang polled 525,299 votes to defeat his closest rival and the candidate of the ruling APC, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, who polled 481,370 votes.

NAN reports that

declared results, the PDP candidate won in ten local government areas while the APC candidate won in seven LGAs

The LGAs won by the PDP were Riyom, Jos South, Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Mikang, Langtang South, Langtang North, Bokkos, Quaapan and Mangu.

The APC won in Jos North, Wase, Kanam, Pankshin, Jos East, Kanke and Shendam

The full results of the governorship election from the 17 LGAs.

