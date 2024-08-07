Edo 2024: Group demands police impartiality at poll

The group's concern stems from recent media reports suggesting that the IGP Crack Team targets supporters of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Madam Adesua Odigie, the group's coordinator, emphasised the crucial role of the police in maintaining law and order without bias.

"We call upon the IGP to ensure that the police act impartially and do not interfere in the political landscape of Edo State," Odigie stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

She further highlighted that the police's impartiality is "sacrosanct" for the integrity of the election process.

Police urged to uphold electoral process

Reassuring the residents of Edo State, the group urged them not to be intimidated by recent developments.

"We encourage all residents to exercise their democratic rights by coming out on election day to vote for their chosen candidates. It is vital for the integrity of our electoral process that every citizen participates and defends their vote," the statement read.

They reiterated their commitment to a transparent and fair election, calling on all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful environment.

ADVERTISEMENT