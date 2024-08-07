ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Edo 2024: Group demands police impartiality at poll

Segun Adeyemi

The group's strong stance on police impartiality highlights the ongoing concerns about fairness and transparency in Nigeria's electoral process, particularly in the politically charged atmosphere of Edo State.

Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata. [Facebook]
Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The group's concern stems from recent media reports suggesting that the IGP Crack Team targets supporters of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Madam Adesua Odigie, the group's coordinator, emphasised the crucial role of the police in maintaining law and order without bias.

"We call upon the IGP to ensure that the police act impartially and do not interfere in the political landscape of Edo State," Odigie stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

She further highlighted that the police's impartiality is "sacrosanct" for the integrity of the election process.

Reassuring the residents of Edo State, the group urged them not to be intimidated by recent developments.

"We encourage all residents to exercise their democratic rights by coming out on election day to vote for their chosen candidates. It is vital for the integrity of our electoral process that every citizen participates and defends their vote," the statement read.

They reiterated their commitment to a transparent and fair election, calling on all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As the election approaches, we urge all stakeholders to stick to the rules and not fan the embers of discord in our dear state," the group concluded.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yes, I'm privileged - Senator's wife maintains protest stand amid Russian flag row

Yes, I'm privileged - Senator's wife maintains protest stand amid Russian flag row

Tinubu’s reform will correct historical wrongs - Minister beg Nigerians

Tinubu’s reform will correct historical wrongs - Minister beg Nigerians

NNPCL Probe: Ugochinyere pledges loyalty to Reps leadership, debunks $1.7m bribe

NNPCL Probe: Ugochinyere pledges loyalty to Reps leadership, debunks $1.7m bribe

Oshiomhole warns Edo North farmers against reselling distributed fertiliser

Oshiomhole warns Edo North farmers against reselling distributed fertiliser

Tinubu begs Nigerians to look beyond hardship, insists his policies will work

Tinubu begs Nigerians to look beyond hardship, insists his policies will work

Berlin doctor detained for killing 4 elderly female patients in their homes

Berlin doctor detained for killing 4 elderly female patients in their homes

Edo 2024: Group demands police impartiality at poll

Edo 2024: Group demands police impartiality at poll

Governor Soludo's wife grants full scholarship to 8-year-old math genius

Governor Soludo's wife grants full scholarship to 8-year-old math genius

Monarchs urged to emulate Emir Bayero’s peacekeeping role amid protest

Monarchs urged to emulate Emir Bayero’s peacekeeping role amid protest

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Edo 2024: Electorates told to reject APC to avoid hunger protest

You lied, I didn't know you wanted to withdraw for Atiku - Saraki replies Tambuwal

You lied, I didn't know you wanted to withdraw for Atiku - Saraki replies Tambuwal

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

LP cautions Oyo LG Chairmen against financial alliances with Gov Makinde

Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]

Edo 2024: APC candidate's personal attacks draw fresh criticism