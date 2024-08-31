ADVERTISEMENT
'Any attempt to rig will spark revolution' - APC warned ahead of Edo guber poll

Segun Adeyemi

INEC and security agencies have been urged to remain neutral and resist political pressures that could destabilise the Edo State governorship election.

INEC and security agencies have been urged to remain partisan and diligent during the Edo governorship election. [Getty Images]
The Edo Democracy Movement (EDM), in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday, August 31, stated that any attempt by the APC to manipulate the election results will incite a revolution, beginning in Edo State and potentially spreading across Nigeria.

Omoregbe Osayiuwa, the convener of EDM, highlighted the high level of political awareness in Edo State, stressing that the people are ready to defend their democratic rights at all costs.

"Any attempt by the APC to rig the forthcoming Edo governorship election will be met with unprecedented resistance, sparking a revolution that will reverberate across Nigeria, beginning from Edo State," Osayiuwa declared.

Edo 2024: Ighodalo begins campaign as FCT contingent mobilises over 5,000 voters

The group also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to remain neutral and resist any political pressures that could destabilise the state.

"We caution the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to remain impartial and resist any pressure from politicians to destabilise our state," the statement read.

With the election fast approaching, the EDM emphasised that Edo State is not easily manipulated.

"The high level of political awareness among the people of Edo will not allow for any compromise on the sanctity of their votes," Osayiuwa asserted.

