Fubara tipped for Nobel Peace Prize over LG chairman saga

In a statement released on Tuesday, June 18, the group lauded the governor for his bold and decisive measures in empowering Heads of Local Government Administration to oversee the 23 council areas, a move that significantly impacted the state's governance.

Earlier, Governor Fubara had instructed the elected local government chairmen, vice chairmen, and councillors to step down following the end of their three-year terms.

In the statement, Dr. Markson Martins commended the governor for adeptly preventing potential illegality and maintaining law and order, ensuring a smooth and peaceful transition.

"We proudly nominate Governor Siminalayi Fubara for the esteemed Nobel Peace Prize. This recognition is in honour of his exemplary leadership and commitment to upholding democracy in Rivers State," Martins said.

Martins highlighted that Fubara exemplifies the essence of the Nobel Peace Prize, noting his steadfast dedication to democracy, stability, and the welfare of his people as an inspiration to Nigerians and a role model for African leaders.

The group also called on other Nigerian leaders to follow Governor Fubara's outstanding leadership, emphasising the importance of the rule of law, democracy, and peaceful conflict resolution.

"His leadership is a beacon of hope for Nigeria and Africa, and this recognition will further inspire him and other leaders to prioritise peace, democracy, and the greater good.