BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

According to Daily Trust, Dan’iya tendered his resignation in a letter to the PDP Chairman of Kware Ward, Kware Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“I write to notify you of withdrawal of my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from 8th February 2023.

“I appreciate the opportunities given to me, which made me serve in various capacities under the PDP,” the letter reads.

Dan’iya did not announce his next move in the letter, but a source told the Daily Trust that the Deputy Governor planned to join the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The source said, “He may decamp to APC during the Presidential Campaign rally of the party which would be graced by President Muhammadu Buhari in Sokoto today”.

While Tambuwal is the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, his deputy is the senatorial candidate of the PDP in the Sokoto-North zone.