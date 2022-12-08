Gov. Tambuwal lauds army over civil-military projects

Other projects inaugurated were the newly-constructed mosque at Kassarawa, Jumu’at mosque in Bodinga town, complete rehabilitation of Malam Sa’idu Nizamiyya school, primary healthcare center, fire service station, drainages and road networks in Sifawa community.

Addressing the gathering, Tambuwal lauded the Army on the projects which, according to him, would uplift the people in line with the state government programmes.

Tambuwal, however, specifically commended Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, who was born and brought up in Sifawa.

The governor, who said Yahaya had done excellently well for his old school, community as well as the state, at large, enjoined the benefiting communities to safeguard the structures effectively.

He also advised students of Nizamiyya schools and youths to consider COAS as a role model by concentrating on their studies to become productive in future as Yahaya started from the schools that combined Islamic studies and primary education.

District Head of Sifawa, Alhaji Buhari Tambari, expressed joy over the spread of what he called live-impacting projects in the community and lauded Yahaya on his commitment to giving back to the community.

In his remark, Yahaya expressed joy over the overwhelming reception he received from leaders and residents of Sokoto State.

He said the series of activities were part of the ongoing COAS 2022 Annual Conference which started on Dec. 5, noting that citing civil-military projects was the traditions of Nigerian Army as similar gestures had been conducted in other places.

Yahaya explained that the civil-military cooperation scheme was initiated to provide support to communities and to enhance wellbeing of the citizens.

The projects, he stated, are intended to complement basic services, amenities and infrastructure to bring succour to benefitting communities.

He noted that some of the projects executed so far included the construction and rehabilitation of hospitals, schools and community centres, the sinking of boreholes to provide potable water and the construction of access roads, among others.