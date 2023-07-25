Gov. Sani appoints Jalal as DG, Kaduna Geographic Information Service, others

A statement issued by Muhammad Lawa l, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Kaduna, also said Mr Jerry Adams has been appointed Acting Executive Chairman of Kaduna Internal Revenue Service, pending appointment of substantive one.

The governor said that the appointments were done to quicken the pace of governance and deliver on his campaign promises. He said those appointed had proven track records and expected them to push for the successful implementation of the agenda of the administration.