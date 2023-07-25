Gov. Sani appoints Jalal as DG, Kaduna Geographic Information Service, others
The governor noted that those appointed had proven track records and expect them to push for the successful implementation of the agenda of the administration.
A statement issued by Muhammad Lawal, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Kaduna, also said Mr Jerry Adams has been appointed Acting Executive Chairman of Kaduna Internal Revenue Service, pending appointment of substantive one.
Others appointed included; Mr Adamu Magaji, Director-General, Kaduna State Facility Management Agency; Mr Adamu Samaila, Special Adviser, Labour Matters; Amina Sani-Bello, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Student Matters; and Salisu Garba, SSA Political.
The governor also appointed; Larai-Sylvia Ishaku, Special Assistant, Social Investment Programme; Mr Clement Wasah, SSA Community Engagement; and Mr Waziri Garba, SSA Administration.
The governor said that the appointments were done to quicken the pace of governance and deliver on his campaign promises. He said those appointed had proven track records and expected them to push for the successful implementation of the agenda of the administration.
