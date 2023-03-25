ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Bello pays visit, congratulates Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bello said the visit to Shettima was solely to congratulate him on the party’s victory in the just concluded presidential election where he emerged as vice president-elect.

Shettima Kashim Shettima and Yahaya Bello.
A statement issued by Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to the governor in Lokoja, described Shettima as “a man of charisma” and an “astute leader” capable of leading the nation to greater heights.

Bello, who is the National Youth Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, said that the visit to the Shettima was solely to congratulate him on the party’s victory in the just concluded presidential election where he emerged as vice president-elect.

“It’s Bello’s belief that Shettima will provide the needed support for our President-elect Bola Tinubu to help in transforming Nigeria’s political and socio-economic spectrum.

“The governor is also optimistic that Tinubu/Shettima will confront, with renewed vigour, the most urgent problems facing the country in formulating policies that will improve security and the living standard of all Nigerians,” he said

Muhammed said that before moving into a closed-door session, Bello prayed to the Almighty to guide and protect the vice president and president-elect in the task ahead.

