The INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof. Saminu Abdulrahaman, who declared the result in Gombe on Sunday, said that Yahaya scored 364,179 votes to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Usman Nafada, who polled 222,868 votesand was returned elected.

He said that there were 1,394,386 registered voters,627,457accredited voters,608,846valid votes, 14,384 rejected votes and 623,230 total votes cast.

Abdulrahman, the Vice Chancellor, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, added that Yahaya won in 10 of the 11 local government areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governorship election results from Gombe Local Government Area showed that APC polled 68,384 votes, while PDP scored 21,673 votes.

In Shongom Local Government Area, APC scored 13,463 votes, while PDP scored 12,993 votes.

In Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area, APC scored 51,521 votes to defeat PDP which scored 25,852 votes.

In Akko Local Government Area, APC polled 58,479 votes, while PDP scored 30,832 votes, and in Balanga Local Government Area, APC scored 30, 926 votes as against PDPs 18,192 votes.

In Dukku Local Government Area, APC scored 27,302 votes as against PDPs 16,807 votes.

In Kwami Local Government Area, APC scored 30, 539 votes against PDPs 18, 240 while in Billiri Local Government Area, APC polled 18,612 to beat PDP which had 18,063 votes.

In Funakaye Local Government Area, APC scored 29,191 to defeat PDP which had 20,020, while in Kaltungo Local Government Area, APC scored 26,744 as against PDPs 22,259.

ALSO READ: Get LIVE updates of the 2019 Governorship Elections here

However, PDP defeated APC in Nafada Local Government Area which is Sen. Usman Nafadas home.

The PDP polled 17,937 votes as against APCs 9,018 in Nafada.