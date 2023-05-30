The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ganduje denies seeking appointment from Tinubu

Ima Elijah

Ganduje explains why he was absent from inauguration.

However, he acknowledged that he would accept an appointment if it were offered to him.

During the interview, Ganduje extended his well wishes to Tinubu and expressed his commitment to praying for his success. He emphasised that people voted for Tinubu based on their belief that he would replicate the successful initiatives he implemented during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State, as well as his reputation as a true democrat.

Regarding the inauguration ceremony of Abba Yusuf, Ganduje disclosed that he did not attend the event. He explained that his absence was a precautionary measure aimed at preventing potential clashes between supporters of different political factions.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

