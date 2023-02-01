Fuel scarcity may disrupt election logistics – INEC

With just 23 days to the 2023 general elections, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has disclosed that the logistics arrangement for the 2023 general elections scheduled to hold on February 25 and March 11, might be affected by the persistent and worsening fuel crisis in the country.
Nigeria is currently facing a serious scarcity of Fuel and a shortage of its currency, the Naira.
Speaking at a consultative meeting with transport unions such as the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), amongst others on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Mahmood said INEC will meet the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to look into ways to solve the problem before elections.
The INEC Chairman said; “The commission shares your concern about the fuel situation in the country and its impact on transportation on election day.
“The truth is that our arrangement may be negatively affected by the non-availability of products.”
“For this reason, the commission will this afternoon meet the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to look into ways to ameliorate this situation.”
