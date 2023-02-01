ADVERTISEMENT
Fuel scarcity may disrupt election logistics – INEC

Ima Elijah

Nigeria is currently facing a serious scarcity of Fuel and a shortage of its currency, the Naira.

Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) (Daily Post)
Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) (Daily Post)

With just 23 days to the 2023 general elections, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has disclosed that the logistics arrangement for the 2023 general elections scheduled to hold on February 25 and March 11, might be affected by the persistent and worsening fuel crisis in the country.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with transport unions such as the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), amongst others on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Mahmood said INEC will meet the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to look into ways to solve the problem before elections.

The INEC Chairman said; The commission shares your concern about the fuel situation in the country and its impact on transportation on election day.

“The truth is that our arrangement may be negatively affected by the non-availability of products.”

“For this reason, the commission will this afternoon meet the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to look into ways to ameliorate this situation.”

What you should know: Nigeria is currently facing a serious scarcity of Fuel and a shortage of its currency, the Naira.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

We’re not in talks with anyone— Obi’s campaign team replies Atiku

5 indicators that Tinubu may not be enjoying Buhari's full support [Editor's Opinion]

How to stay safe as a voter on election day

I’m in talks with Obi and Kwankwaso  for their support— Atiku

KIF taught me to face the fear of learning new things - Olorunnisola Abe

El-Rufai says some elements in Aso Villa want APC to lose 2023 election

Fuel scarcity may disrupt election logistics – INEC

They moved exchange rate from N200 to N800 - Tinubu attacks Buhari

Eti-Osa: Obanikoro flags off campaign, presents report card from first term

What happens when a governorship candidate dies before an election?

