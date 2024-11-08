Ex-Rep member, state party leaders decamp from PDP to APC

The defection, confirmed by the APC's Zamfara chapter, included not only Classic, who represented the Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency from 2019 to 2023, but also key PDP executives from Talata Mafara Local Government Area.

Announcing the development, Yusuf Idris, the APC Publicity Secretary in Zamfara, told journalists in Gusau that Classic’s defection was accompanied by 10 out of the 11 PDP Ward chairmen from Talata Mafara.

“This is a great development for our party,” said Idris, emphasising the importance of Classic’s decision.

He noted that recent defections illustrate a broader trend among politicians dissatisfied with the PDP’s internal handling of affairs.

The Zamfara APC Chairman, Tukur Danfulani, alongside Abdul’aziz Yari Political Organisation Chairman Lawal Liman, officially welcomed Classic and his allies into the party.

Idris added that the move highlights the instability within the PDP, referencing the recent defection of another representative, Sulaiman Abubakar-Gummi (Gummi/Bukkuyum Constituency), who also cited internal crises as the reason for his switch.

