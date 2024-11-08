ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-Rep member, state party leaders decamp from PDP to APC

Segun Adeyemi

The ex-lawmaker noted that recent defections illustrate a broader trend among politicians dissatisfied with the PDP's internal handling of affairs.

APC and PDP. [Facebook]
APC and PDP. [Facebook]

The defection, confirmed by the APC's Zamfara chapter, included not only Classic, who represented the Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency from 2019 to 2023, but also key PDP executives from Talata Mafara Local Government Area.

Announcing the development, Yusuf Idris, the APC Publicity Secretary in Zamfara, told journalists in Gusau that Classic’s defection was accompanied by 10 out of the 11 PDP Ward chairmen from Talata Mafara.

READ ALSO: Mass Defections: Deputy Speaker Kalu ushers LP, PDP, APGA members into APC

“This is a great development for our party,” said Idris, emphasising the importance of Classic’s decision.

He noted that recent defections illustrate a broader trend among politicians dissatisfied with the PDP's internal handling of affairs.

The Zamfara APC Chairman, Tukur Danfulani, alongside Abdul’aziz Yari Political Organisation Chairman Lawal Liman, officially welcomed Classic and his allies into the party.

READ ALSO: APC members in Oredo join PDP ahead Edo governorship election

Idris added that the move highlights the instability within the PDP, referencing the recent defection of another representative, Sulaiman Abubakar-Gummi (Gummi/Bukkuyum Constituency), who also cited internal crises as the reason for his switch.

“This is an indication that the PDP leadership in Zamfara has no internal democracy,” Idris remarked, underscoring the widening rift in the PDP that has prompted key figures to seek more stable grounds within the APC.

