Former Atiku aide denies political motive in rumoured capital relocation plot

Bwala dismissed the notion as purely political, stating that the recent relocation of certain departments, including those of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), should not be misconstrued as a shift of the nation's headquarters.

Bwala took to social media, posting on X, stating, "I honestly think the hoopla around the conspiracy that the movement of FAAN and some departments of CBN to Lagos as plans to move the headquarters of Nigeria to Lagos is merely political."

He further noted that many other government departments and agencies operate outside Abuja in locations suited to their functions, reinforcing his belief that Abuja would remain the capital of Nigeria.

The statement follows earlier comments by political figure Tinubu, who also dismissed the speculations regarding the relocation of the federal capital.

Tinubu stated that the rumours initially emerged during the 2023 election campaign and had been debunked.

According to a statement from Tinubu's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the President attributed the revival of these claims to "dishonest, ethnic, and regional champions" seeking attention.