Forensic analysis confirms authenticity of Ganduje's bribery video

The video, which gained widespread attention in 2017, has been the subject of intense scrutiny for the past six years.

During a one-day public dialogue on the anti-corruption crusade in Kano, Rimingado revealed that a forensic analysis had been conducted, establishing the veracity of the video.

He acknowledged the immense pressure faced by his commission to ascertain the innocence or guilt of Ganduje since the video's release.

Furthermore, Rimingado disclosed that investigations into the allegations against Ganduje had been ongoing since 2018. However, due to the former governor's immunity at the time, proving his guilt or innocence had presented an insurmountable challenge.

Background

It is worth noting that when the video initially surfaced, Ganduje vehemently denied its contents and maintained his innocence. To investigate the allegations, the Kano State House of Assembly established a committee, but its findings were not submitted before a new assembly was inaugurated on July 4, 2023.

In response to the video, the former governor took legal action by filing a suit in the Kano State High Court, seeking to prevent the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating the matter.

Ganduje's representative, the former Attorney General of the State, requested that the court restrain the EFCC until a separate lawsuit between Ganduje and the publisher of the Daily Nigerian, Jafaar Jafaar, is resolved.

