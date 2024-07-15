'You can't take the baby from the mother' - Fayose reacts to LG autonomy verdict

He emphasised the inseparable relationship between state and local government, likening it to the bond between a mother and her child.

Fayose stated this while appearing on Channels TV's flagship programme, Sunday's Politics.

"While I love and I do not believe that any governor should take local government funds, may I say to you clearly this evening that you cannot take the baby from the mother?

"There is nobody that will become council chairman without a governor. Anybody telling you otherwise is wasting his time," Fayose said.

Supreme Court's verdict

The ex-governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) responded to a Supreme Court ruling that granted financial independence to local governments.

Pulse reports that the apex court ordered the Federal Government to pay the 20.60% monthly allocation directly to the 774 local government accounts, bypassing governor-managed accounts.

Additionally, in this significant ruling on Thursday, the Supreme Court prohibited governors from dissolving democratically elected local government councils.

"While I am not against the judgement of the court, how realistic will that translate to the benefit of outside what it is today?" Fayose asked.