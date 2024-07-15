RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

'You can't take the baby from the mother' - Fayose reacts to LG autonomy verdict

Segun Adeyemi

In this significant ruling on Thursday, July 11, the Supreme Court prohibited governors from dissolving democratically elected local government councils.

Ayo Fayose
Ayo Fayose

Recommended articles

He emphasised the inseparable relationship between state and local government, likening it to the bond between a mother and her child.

Fayose stated this while appearing on Channels TV's flagship programme, Sunday's Politics.

"While I love and I do not believe that any governor should take local government funds, may I say to you clearly this evening that you cannot take the baby from the mother?

"There is nobody that will become council chairman without a governor. Anybody telling you otherwise is wasting his time," Fayose said.

READ ALSO: Why Supreme Court's verdict on LGA autonomy remains ineffective - Omoyele Sowore

The ex-governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) responded to a Supreme Court ruling that granted financial independence to local governments.

Pulse reports that the apex court ordered the Federal Government to pay the 20.60% monthly allocation directly to the 774 local government accounts, bypassing governor-managed accounts.

Additionally, in this significant ruling on Thursday, the Supreme Court prohibited governors from dissolving democratically elected local government councils.

"While I am not against the judgement of the court, how realistic will that translate to the benefit of outside what it is today?" Fayose asked.

"As it is today, the situation will continue. You cannot tell me that I cannot coronate in terms of who becomes the chairman. Everybody looks up to the governor, and the governor allows communities in some places to go and pick people."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun Customs alerts public on health dangers of smuggled frozen poultry

Ogun Customs alerts public on health dangers of smuggled frozen poultry

3 major reasons LG autonomy won't work according to Fayose

3 major reasons LG autonomy won't work according to Fayose

Police ban IMN gatherings and planned Ashura procession in Kaduna

Police ban IMN gatherings and planned Ashura procession in Kaduna

'You can't take the baby from the mother' - Fayose reacts to LG autonomy verdict

'You can't take the baby from the mother' - Fayose reacts to LG autonomy verdict

Lagosians should expect morning drizzle, thunderstorms in other States from Monday

Lagosians should expect morning drizzle, thunderstorms in other States from Monday

'Breath of fresh air' - Gov Bago's reformation agenda in Niger gets crucial backing

'Breath of fresh air' - Gov Bago's reformation agenda in Niger gets crucial backing

'God is angry with Sanusi' - Kano youth react to fire outbreak at Emir's palace

'God is angry with Sanusi' - Kano youth react to fire outbreak at Emir's palace

Ganduje wants APC to take over in Anambra, Enugu, Abia

Ganduje wants APC to take over in Anambra, Enugu, Abia

Is Sanwo-Olu banning danfo, korope buses on Lagos roads? Gov's aide explains

Is Sanwo-Olu banning danfo, korope buses on Lagos roads? Gov's aide explains

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

Solomon Dalung wants an end to bad governance [X/@solomondalung]

Buhari-era minister Solomon Dalung wants you to know he's a revolutionary now

Daniel Bwala [X:@BwalaDaniel]

Atiku's campaign spokesman, Bwala dumps PDP, says I'm close to joining APC

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri [Peoples Gazette]

Gov Fintiri recognised as best governor for infrastructure by Buhari, Tinubu