Fayose said the president showed the sign of a dictator by shunning the invitation extended to him by the lawmakers.

Reacting to the issue on Twitter, Fayose tweeted, “I said it on December 1, that President Buhari won’t honour the House of Reps’ invitation on the worsening security situation in the country. Truly he didn’t.

“With a democratically elected President who does not have regard for other arms of government, how else do you describe a dictator?”

The former governor further said those who supported Buhari to become the President of Nigeria in 2015 should apologise for misleading Nigerians.

You’ll recall that following the recent killing of 43 farmers in Borno State, the House of Representatives led by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila invited the president over the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

Lauretta Onochie, the president’s social media aide had on Monday, December 7, announced in a tweet that the president would appear before a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

After the president’s meeting with state governors on Tuesday, December 8, his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, told ChannelsTV that the president would indeed address a joint session of parliament on Thursday as announced by Ms. Onochie.

However, shortly after, there were reports that the president had cancelled his proposed appearance before lawmakers after state governors pressured him to do so.

The governors were reported to have told Buhari that if he honours the invitation, he would be setting a precedent which will see the State Houses of Assembly summoning governors to explain every bit of policy or action henceforth.