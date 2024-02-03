ADVERTISEMENT
Fashola, wife absent at polling unit as Surulere elects Gbaja's replacement

News Agency Of Nigeria

The unit, which is the venue where Fashola was expected to cast his vote, saw voters trickling in.

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (Punch)
Fashola, who was expected at the polling unit with the wife, Mrs Abimbola Fashola, was not seen throughout the election.

Journalists, who waited for the former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, from 8. a.m. when the election started, left for other places after hours of waiting, while some stayed till the end on the possibility of him coming.

One of the party members who pleaded anonymity said that the former governor was actually expected to come around to exercise his franchise.

”We actually expected him but along the line, it was clear that he would not be coming again. I heard that he is not in town,” the party member said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting for the Surulere Federal Constituency 1 in Polling Unit 002, at State Junior Grammar School (Special), Itolo Street, Eric Moore, Surulere, started at 8.00 a.m., as INEC agents arrived on time to set up the unit.

The unit which had 750 registered voters, recorded only 45 voters who came to exercise their franchise.

