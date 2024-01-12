Ex-lawmaker not surprised Sanwo-Olu defeated Jandor, GRV at Supreme Court

Olorunrinu, who represented Amuwo-Odofin Constituency I in the eight Lagos State House of Assembly, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that no party member or leader lost sleep over petitions and appeals at the apex court.

According to him, the appeals of the candidates of the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in the state was an exercise in futility.

The APC chieftain said: “Sanwo-Olu is the people’s governor; you cannot rule that one out. His affirmation at the Supreme Court today is very inevitable and not a surprise to us. We never lost any sleep at all.

“We have been talking about continuity in Lagos state, not about a set of people agitating for their personal ambitions.

“In Lagos state,. people know their onions and what they want. They have voted for Sanwo-Olu and he won by a wide margin.

“So, there was no basis to have even contested the outcome of the election at the court by any candidate.”

He said that Sanwo-Olu had won the heart of many residents because of the laudable projects being carried out.

“His performance has been 100 per cent. I want to congratulate Sanwo-Olu for this well deserved victory. Let us wish him the best and support him,” he said.

NAN recalls that LP’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and PDP’s Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) had approached the apex court to challenge Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the election.

The LP urged the Supreme Court to hold that the March 18 election was marred by irregularities and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

He also added that the Lagos state deputy governor was not qualified to contest the election.