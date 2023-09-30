ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-Kaduna State Governor resigns from PDP

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yero became the governor following the death of Patrick Yakowa in a helicopter crash.

Governor Ramalan Yero.
Governor Ramalan Yero.

Yero’s resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the PDP chairman, Kaura Ward, Zaria on Saturday.

“With gratitude to Almighty Allah, I write to extend my sincere greetings and to formally inform you of my decision to leave the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“In view of this, I hereby tender my resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from Sept. 30.

“Enclosed herewith, is my membership card duly returned,” Yero added.

Yero, who was the deputy governor, became the governor following the death of Patrick Yakowa in a helicopter crash and served from 2012 to 2015, after which he lost his reelection bid to former Governor Nasiru El Rufai.

News Agency Of Nigeria

