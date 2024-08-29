ADVERTISEMENT
Former APC spokesman slams Bode George over Atiku's 2027 prospects

Segun Adeyemi

George was criticised for his past judicial troubles and his 2009 conviction by the Lagos High Court on 23 counts of abuse of office and contract splitting.

L-R: Chief Bode George and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
L-R: Chief Bode George and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

George had claimed that Atiku would not become Nigeria's president in 2027, a statement that Frank has dismissed as both presumptuous and misguided.

In a statement released in Abuja on Thursday, August 29, Frank accused George of overstepping his bounds by attempting to predict Nigeria's political future.

"George should continue to wallow in self-delusion and ego trip," Frank remarked, asserting that George lacks the authority to determine who will lead the nation in 2027.

Frank further criticised George for his past judicial troubles, pointing out that a Lagos High Court convicted him in 2009 on 23 counts of abuse of office and contract splitting.

Although George was later acquitted by the Supreme Court in 2013, Frank suggested that these past issues disqualify him from making authoritative statements on national matters.

Frank also pointed out George's previous declarations against President Bola Tinubu, highlighting the contradiction in his predictions.

"This is a man who swore that Tinubu would not win the 2023 presidential election and even vowed to renounce his Nigerian citizenship and go into exile if Tinubu became President," Frank noted.

Frank emphasised that the fate of Nigeria's presidency in 2027 is not in George's hands but in those of God and the Nigerian people.

"If God says Atiku will be President in 2027, a thousand Olabode Georges living on Supreme Court's magnanimity cannot annul it," he stated, urging George to cease his attacks on Atiku and focus on his own political miscalculations.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Former APC spokesman slams Bode George over Atiku's 2027 prospects

